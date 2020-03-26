Miley Cyrus admits she only wanted the Hannah Montana role to copy Hilary Duff

The singer has revealed Hilary Duff was her idol when she was younger

Miley Cyrus admits she only wanted the Hannah Montana role to copy...

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she only auditioned for the role of Hannah Montana to copy Hilary Duff.

The songstress had the Lizzie McGuire star on her new Instagram Live show last night, and told Hilary that she was a huge inspiration in her life.

Miley told Hilary: “I came to your concert when I was 11, and I told you that I wore a plaid skirt and UGGs to the show because you wore a plaid skirt and UGGs.”

“And from the nosebleed seats I was hoping that you would notice me and be like: ‘Hey, girl, nice UGGs.'”

View this post on Instagram @reesewitherspoon, @hilaryduff, @beberexha, @dualipa A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 25, 2020 at 8:09pm PDT

Miley continued: “I don’t know what I was thinking, but I was obsessed with your T-shirt. It was bedazzled and it said ‘Nashville,’ and I immediately went and bought a bedazzler and I stayed up all night jeweling everything that I owned.”

The Wrecking Ball singer then told Hilary that she “flew to LA like almost immediately” so she could audition for Disney.

“But the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did,” she admitted. “And so really, I don’t think I gave a s*** about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what!”

“So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me,” Miley added.

Hilary responded by telling Miley how “sweet and kind” she is.

“I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you’re an inspiration to me and to all of us — and you continue to be,” Hilary added.

After the lovely exchange, Miley jokingly told her fans: “You can go from stalking someone behind their tour bus to FaceTiming them live on Instagram!”