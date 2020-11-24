Miley Cyrus admits she ‘fell off’ her sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic

Miley Cyrus has admitted she “fell off” her sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer began living a “sober lifestyle” last November, after undergoing major vocal surgery.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily on Monday, Miley revealed she had a brief setback amid the pandemic.

“Well, like a lot of people being completely honest, during the pandemic I fell off,” the 28-year-old confessed.

“I would never sit here and go: ‘I’ve been f***ing sober’. I didn’t, and I fell off and I realised that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”

Miley explained: “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’”

“To me, it was a f**k up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f***king sober.”

“I don’t have a problem with drinking,” Miley added, “I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of…

“I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

Miley turned 28 on Monday, and opened up about why being sober was so important to her in the past year: “Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself.

“We’ve lost so many icons at 27,” she said, noting the deaths of Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain, “It’s a very pivotal time.”