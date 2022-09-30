Miles Teller reveals he breached royal protocol when meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton

Miles Teller has revealed he breached royal protocol when he met Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor opened up about meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales in London at a Royal Film Performance screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

The 35-year-old, who played Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, revealed that he and his co-stars had been given a list of “rules of dos and don’ts”.

“There’s a lot of etiquette… and I kind of had a sheet so I wouldn’t mess it up,” Miles told Jimmy.

“Right off the bat I messed up; You’re not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do,” he explained.

“But I felt the vibe, so I’m like ‘I’m going in, I’m going in.'”

Miles said that William and Kate had been “very disarming” during their meeting, and joked: “I was lost… in Prince William’s eyes… I mean, blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy, what do you want? Bora Bora… and Kate is beautiful and very cordial and holds herself so well, yeah, regal… but with William I don’t know, I blacked out.”

Miles then said that he thinks William is a “lifelong fan” now that he’s seen Top Gun: Maverick; “I was just picking up what he was putting down,” he joked.

The 35-year-old is set to host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 1, with musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

Brendan Gleeson will host the following week, with Willow as a musical guest, and Megan Thee Stallion is set to host and perform on Saturday, October 15.