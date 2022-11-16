Migos rapper Offset pens tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff

Offset has penned a tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff.

The Migos rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, last week.

The 28-year-old, who is also Offset’s cousin once removed, had reportedly been playing a dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo when a shooter opened fire; his official cause of death was ruled as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm”.

“Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.”

“I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

“Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time.”

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me your strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.”

“Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

Last week, Quavo broke his silence on his bandmate and nephew’s tragic death.