Michele Morrone addresses rumours he’s dating Khloe Kardashian

Michele Morrone has responded to rumours he’s dating Khloe Kardashian.

The Italian actor, who is best known for playing playing Massimo Torricelli in Netflix’s erotic romantic drama 365 Days, was spotted cosying up to the reality star at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The pair sat next to each other for the show, and later shared a photo together on social media.

Fans rushed to Twitter to react to Khloe’s possible new romance, which comes after her recent split from her on-off beau Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal.

One fan tweeted: “khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this.”

Another wrote: “HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.”

A third penned: “I’m shipping Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone so HARD.”

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/tDzqvejJmF — Keeping up (@Stillkeepingup) September 24, 2022

However, Michele’s rep has since shut down the dating rumors by telling E! News: “There’s no relationship to speak of at all.”

While confirming that Khloe and Michele are not dating, the 31-year-old actor’s rep notes that he thought Khloe “was very nice.”

Addressing the steamy snap of the pair, the rep explained: “The two were asked to take a photo together at the D&G show. They obliged.”

The rumours came just days after Khloe shared the first look at her baby son – who she and Tristan welcomed via surrogate at the end of July.