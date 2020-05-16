Michael Bublé received death threats after he ‘elbowed’ his wife Luisana during live video

Fans were concerned for his wife's wellbeing - after the video went viral last month

Michael Bublé received death threats after he ‘elbowed’ his wife Luisana Lopilato during a live video.

Fans grew concerned for the Argentinian actress last month, after the singer appeared to elbow her for speaking over him during an Instagram Live.

After Luisana quickly apologised, Michael pulled his wife in for an embrace, but many believe his actions were “too aggressive”.

A clip from the video started circulating on social media, and fans begged Luisana to leave Michael – who she’s been married to since 2011.

no sé ustedes pero yo ví ésto y quedé indignada con ese trato de Michael a Luisana , en serio quedé WTF pic.twitter.com/tuzyizgQTq — Sol (@solciadler) April 10, 2020

Responding to people’s concern at the time, Luisana released a statement on Instagram, and denied claims Michael was being “abusive”.

Weeks after the incident, Luisana appeared on the Argentinian talk show Intrusos, and discussed how the controversy affected her family.

According to Hello magazine, Luisana said: “We received a lot of love from people, but you wouldn‘t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina.”

“Photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating. It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Apr 14, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT

Luisana continued, “It’s not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats.”

“The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain too.”

Michael and Luisana have been married since March 2011, and share three children together.

