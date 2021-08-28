Michael Bublé celebrates his ‘brave’ son Noah’s eighth birthday: ‘My hero’

Michael Bublé has paid tribute to his “brave” son Noah on his eighth birthday.

The Canadian singer announced he was taking a break from music in 2016 after Noah, who was 3 at the time, was diagnosed with cancer.

Noah was given the all-clear in 2017, and Michael wrote the song ‘Forever Now’ about his beloved children.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the father-of-three shared two photos with his son, including a throwback photo from when Noah was just a baby.

He captioned the post: “Today my hero turns 8! I’ve never met anyone as brave… I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted…”

“And I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you. You’ve blessed our lives in every way. We hope God blesses you on your special day.”

“Happy Birthday, Noah B,” the doting dad added.

