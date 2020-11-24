Michael B. Jordan reveals plans to join OnlyFans

The actor was recently crowned the 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Michael B. Jordan has revealed his plans to join OnlyFans.

The platform is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

A host of famous faces have joined the X-rated site in recent months, with the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ winner sharing his plans to also sign up.

“Got an OnlyFans coming soon,” the actor told Jimmy Kimmel.

Michael explained: “I’m actually going to start one, but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”

The conversation came up while discussing Michael’s new mustache, which he named Murphy, or Murph for short.

Jimmy Kimmell joked that the Black Panther star could make “$250,000 a year” if his mustache had an OnlyFans account, before Michael explained his genuine plans.

OnlyFans has exploded in popularity over the past few months, as it’s allowed celebrities to make easy money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few months alone, stars like Tyga, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Kerry Katona and Blac Chyna have joined the phenomenon.

