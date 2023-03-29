Melissa Joan Hart tearfully reveals how she helped children flee Nashville school shooting

Melissa Joan Hart has tearfully revealed how she helped a group of children who were fleeing a shooting at their school in Nashville on Monday.

On March 27, three children and three staff members were killed during a shooting at The Covenant School in the Green Hills neighbourhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

According to NBC, the shooter was a former student of the school, and was killed by police at the scene.

On March 28, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star took to Instagram to react to the tragedy – and shared how she found herself helping the school’s terrified students.

In a tearful video, Melissa explained how she and her husband Mark Wilkerson were on their way to parent-teacher conferences at another school nearby when they came across kids trying to escape the shooting.

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway,” she said. “They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school.”

“So, we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

In her emotional post, the actress also revealed she and her family previously lived near Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut, where another fatal shooting took place back in 2012.

“I just don’t know what to say anymore,” the 46-year-old said. “Enough is enough. And just pray. Prayer for the families.”

Melissa and her husband Mark shares three kids together – Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10.

Authorities have confirmed three nine-year-old children – Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney – were killed during the shooting, alongside three staff members – Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.