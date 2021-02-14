The singer shared her pregnancy news in October

Meghan Trainor announces the birth of her first child

Meghan Trainor has announced the birth of her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

The singer shared her pregnancy news back in October, and welcomed the newborn on February 8.

Sharing the news on Instagram today, the songstress uploaded sweet snaps of the newborn from the hospital.

She wrote: “This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!”

“We are SO IN LOVE🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Daryl wrote: “Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21.”

“ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world ❤️”

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in front of a hundred people during an intimate ceremony in the garden of their L.A. home.