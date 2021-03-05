Meghan Markle’s former co-star Patrick J. Adams SLAMS the Royal family amid bullying probe

Meghan Markle’s former co-star Patrick J. Adams has slammed the Royal family, amid allegations she mistreated members of staff at Kensington Palace.

The claims appeared in an article published by The Times on Tuesday, and Buckingham Palace has since launched an investigation into the allegations.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims against her, and her Suits co-star has since defended her character in a slew of tweets.

The actor played Meghan’s love interest in Suits for seven seasons, before she left the show in 2017 after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

Patrick tweeted: “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits.”

“From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment,” he continued.

“She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.”

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

“And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.”

Referring to the fact Meghan is currently expecting her second child with Prince Harry, Patrick wrote: “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

“IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.”

The actor concluded his rant by tweeting: “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

The bullying allegations against Meghan came to light just days before her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on March 7 on CBS.

The interview will also air on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm the following day.

In a teaser clip of the interview, Meghan accuses the Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry.