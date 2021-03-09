Meghan Markle’s father breaks his silence on her explosive interview with Oprah

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her relationship with her estranged father in an unaired clip

Thomas Markle has broken his silence after his daughter Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry sat down with the chat show host for a tell-all interview, which aired on CBS in the US on Sunday.

In an unaired clip from the bombshell interview, Meghan opened up about her relationship with her estranged father.

The former Suits star spoke about the reports that Thomas had been working with the press in the lead-up to her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

She recalled: “We called my dad, and I asked him, and he said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ I said, ‘You know, the Institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this. But if they do this once, we’re not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our kids one day.’”

“I said, ‘We won’t be able to protect our own kids one day,’ and I said, ‘I just need you to tell me. If you tell me the truth, we can help.’ And he wasn’t able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother.”

“Everyone has accountability. They hunted my mom down. You never heard her say a word. She’s remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this,” she added.

Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, where he revealed he has not spoken to his daughter or Harry since their wedding day.

He said: “This is actually the first time I’ve heard her speaking in four years. The last time we spoke, we didn’t actually speak we texted each other, I was lying in a hospital bed after having a heart attack. I had to tell them I couldn’t come to the wedding.”

“At that point we pretty much said goodbye… And that’s the last conversation we ever had.”

Thomas said he’s apologised to Meghan about working with the tabloids “at least a hundred times”, but claimed he hasn’t heard back from her or Harry “in any way, shape or form”.

The 76-year-old explained: “Because I haven’t heard from them, I do a story for the press, and if I haven’t heard from them in 30 days, I do another story for the press and I’m yet to hear from them and I’d love to hear from them.”

“When they decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press,” he added.

“The bottom line is, she didn’t lose me, she made a statement saying she lost me, she didn’t lose me. I’m there for her now if she wants me but it’s been a long time, this thing about the press, I’ve done maybe six articles for the press.”

“I also feel that she let me down as well. I was on a hospital bed the last time we talked and I never heard from them again,” he claimed.

“I’ve never stopped loving my daughter, I don’t always agree with the things my children do, but I still love my children.”

“I certainly love Meghan. She can be angry at me, but I’m still her dad.”

