Meghan Markle’s best friend Lindsay Roth defends her amid bullying claims

Meghan Markle’s best friend Lindsay Roth has spoken out to defend her, amid allegations she mistreated members of staff at Kensington Palace.

The claims appeared in an article published by The Times on Tuesday, and Buckingham Palace has since launched an investigation into the allegations.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims against her, and her longtime friend has since defended her character in a post shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Roth (@lindsayjillroth)

Lindsay shared previously unseen pictures of them together – one from her wedding day, when Meghan acted as her bridesmaid, and one taken when they graduated for Northwestern University.

She captioned the post: “Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship.”

“I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues. ⁣ If she’s driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety.”

“If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf.”

“If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg – and I hope more of you do – you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner,” she continued.

⁣

“She’s funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story.”

Lindsay concluded her post by writing: “She was this woman when we were students together at Northwestern University; she was this woman in Los Angeles when her days were spent auditioning; she was this woman living in Toronto as Rachel Zane on Suits; she was this woman before you knew she was dating Harry; she was this woman after you knew was dating Harry; she was this woman when she became Duchess of Sussex and she is still – without a doubt – this very same woman today.”

The bullying allegations against Meghan came to light just days before her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on March 7 on CBS.

The interview will also air on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm the following day.

In a teaser clip of the interview, Meghan accuses the Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry.