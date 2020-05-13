Meghan Markle believes upcoming biography will help people ‘finally understand’ her decision to quit royal life

The Duchess wants the book to be released sooner rather than later

Meghan Markle believes the upcoming biography on her and Prince Harry’s life will help people “finally understand” their decision to step away from the royal family.

The book, titled ‘Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family’, was written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand – and is set to be released worldwide in August.

However, insiders have claimed that Meghan wants the book to be released sooner rather than later, as she hopes it will shatter her “demanding diva” image.

A source told DailyMail.com: “If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now.”

“She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life.”

Meghan wants readers to see “the genuine person that she is” and hopes to “shatter this image of being a demanding diva who was rude to royal staffers and others on her quest for fame and power.”

The insider continued: “She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate. Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip.”

“Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail.”

“I think [Meghan] wants people to feel sorry for her, or at least have compassion for her and all she’s been through, which has been anything but a fairy tale.”

The insider also claimed Meghan “had plenty to say about what went into the book, much more than the public is being led to believe.”

“The only way Finding Freedom was ever going to be published, was if Meghan had the final say and gave her seal of approval,” the source added.

The biography promises to go “beyond the headlines” to reveal unknown details about Harry and Meghan’s life together “dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond”.

The book’s synopsis reads: “With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.”

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the end of March, and are currently living in Los Angeles with their son Archie.

The couple had been living on Vancouver Island in Canada, but they decided to pack up their things and move to California in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Hollywood star Tyler Perry sent his $150 million private plane to pick up Meghan, Harry and their son Archie from Canada – and brought them to live at his $18 million home in Beverly Hills.

