Megan Thee Stallion recalls being shot in 2020: ‘I was really scared’

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being shot back in 2020, and revealed why she initially lied to the police about it.

In a candid interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 27-year-old recalled the terrifying incident that allegedly occurred when she got into an argument with her then-boyfriend Tory Lanez on the way home from a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Getting emotional, the rapper said: “There was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go.”

“But that’s like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times, where it was like it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

The Grammy winning artist continued: “The arguing in the car is getting worse. And I don’t want to be in this car no more. Like, ’cause I see it’s getting crazy. So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast.”

“And all I hear is this man screaming. He said, ‘Dance, b**ch’ and he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh my god.’ Like, he shot me a couple of times.”

Megan became visibly upset during the interview, as she recalled feeling “so scared.”

She said: “He is standing up over the window, shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. Like, ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh my god. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.'”

.@theestallion shares her story of the 2020 incident when she was shot in her feet, allegedly by Tory Lanez. She says she initially told police she stepped on glass, because she feared for her life: “I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn’t want them to kill us.” pic.twitter.com/qd4MJ1yN2w — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 25, 2022

Gayle asked: “Were you afraid for your life at that time?”

Megan replied: “I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

The rapper admitted she wasn’t sure if she had been shot at first because of the adrenaline rush, but when she realised she was bleeding she had to “crawl in somebody’s driveway”.

The rapper, who is originally from Texas, said Tory was extremely apologetic after the shooting.

Megan claimed he offered her a million dollars for her silence.

She said: “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me.’ Like, if you sorry, just help me.”

Megan also revealed she wished she had been honest with police who arrived on the scene, as she had told them she “stepped on glass” in order to protect Tory.

The 27-year-old added: “I didn’t want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us. So I just said, ‘I stepped on glass,’ because… for some reason, I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn’t want them to kill us.”

“Like, even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us. Like, I didn’t want to see anybody die…”

“So when I see people trying to use that against me, like trying to act like I’m lying… I’m the one who said I stepped on glass. I was lying to protect all of us. And sometimes I wish I really would have never said that.”

“I wish I would have told the truth. But if it saved all of us from dyin’, then that’s just probably what it was meant to be.”

“I really thought that we were all friends. And it’s sometimes I feel like I put the blame on myself because when my mom passed, I just felt like I was looking for some type of family environment. And I was letting so many people in.”

“I didn’t care who it was. I just wanted to feel like I got family and I got people that care about me and just I could hang out with everybody. And I was just going through it.”

Megan added that she’s not defending herself against people who don’t believe she was shot that night, she said: “Like, I know this happened to me and I’d rather it play out in court and the facts come out and everything comes out than me having to plead my case.”

“I’m a victim… I’m not defending myself against anything. Like, something happened to me.”

Tory was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm.

Earlier this month the rapper was taken into custody for breaching the terms of a pre-trial protective order.

County Superior Court Judge David Herriford agreed with prosecutors that some of Tory’s recent social media posts appeared to be messages directed at Megan and he is now no longer allowed to make any public mention of the case or the victim.

The case is expected to go to trial in September.