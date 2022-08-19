Megan Thee Stallion is the star of the internet’s new favourite meme

Megan Thee Stallion has become the star of the internet’s new favourite meme.

The rapper dropped the music video for her single Plan B two months ago, however, thanks to the release of her new album Traumazine – it has resurfaced.

The video shows Megan rapping her single in front of a simplistic black background.

One part in particular caught her fans’ attention.

The video ends with Megan rapping straight to the camera, before forcefully pushing the person holding the camera.

Social media users have taken this shot and run wild with it, as they edit it to look as if Megan is pushing some of our favourite celebrities and fictional characters.

Take a look at our favourite edits here:

megan thee stallion pushing lady gaga pic.twitter.com/QAgtmXOaDo — laurens 〄 (fan) (@missgagastan) August 18, 2022

megan thee stallion pushing gandalf from lord of the rings pic.twitter.com/IXyfXbarzX — pj 🦖 trop in 15 days (@thorschei) August 16, 2022

megan thee stallion pushing thee barry from eastenders off a cliff pic.twitter.com/fcqLUFmMKA — Bali Singh🪩🐝 (@putasinghonit) August 17, 2022

megan thee stallion pushing jonathan byers from stranger things pic.twitter.com/g2dP4I2PDN — made by stu (@moonIcvrs) August 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion pushing Gail Platt down the stairs x pic.twitter.com/Dkw8C6kysY — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) August 17, 2022

megan thee stallion pushing ozai from avatar the last airbender pic.twitter.com/e22W1YXiG4 — Zuko (@mrluckytobeborn) August 18, 2022

afternoon tl here’s megan thee stallion pushing henry creel pic.twitter.com/Faf8HqG01w — atlas ⛪️ (@STARTTHEF1RE) August 17, 2022