Megan Thee Stallion is the star of the internet’s new favourite meme

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion has become the star of the internet’s new favourite meme.

The rapper dropped the music video for her single Plan B two months ago, however, thanks to the release of her new album Traumazine – it has resurfaced.

The video shows Megan rapping her single in front of a simplistic black background.

One part in particular caught her fans’ attention.

The video ends with Megan rapping straight to the camera, before forcefully pushing the person holding the camera.

Social media users have taken this shot and run wild with it, as they edit it to look as if Megan is pushing some of our favourite celebrities and fictional characters.

Take a look at our favourite edits here:

