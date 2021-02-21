Megan Thee Stallion confirms romance with fellow rapper

The Savage singer shared the news via an Instagram Live

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed her romance with rapper Pardison Fontaine.

The Body singer shared the news via an Instagram Live on Saturday, where she referred to the fellow musician as her boyfriend.

The 26-year-old, who’s real name is Megan Pete, gushed: “[Pardi] is so calm and so sweet and very protective… That’s my boo and I really like him.”

Megan thee Stallion confirms her and Pardi are dating. pic.twitter.com/cxseFcTPpn — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) February 19, 2021

Referencing her ‘Hot Girl’ tagline, she said: “I never said hot girl can never have a boyfriend,” before later adding, “Yeah, he my boyfriend.”

Pardison Fontaine, who’s real name is Jordyn Kyle Lanier Thorpe, went Instagram official with his new girlfriend earlier this week.

The 31-year-old shared throwback photos from Valentine’s Day, sharing his ‘Pardi With A Hottie’ dinner menu, bouquets of roses and a snap of Megan posing on a bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARDISON FONTAINE™️ (@pardi)