Megan Fox reveals she and Machine Gun Kelly ‘consume each other’s blood on occasion’

Megan Fox has revealed she and Machine Gun Kelly “consume each other’s blood on occasion”.

In a new interview with Glamour UK, the actress detailed the rituals she does with her fiancé.

She said: “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood.”

The 35-year-old explained: “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

“I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason.”

“And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

When asked if MGK has gone that far, Megan replied: “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

Gushing over her husband-to-be, the Jennifer’s Body star said: “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.”

“My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Megan and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, got engaged in January after nearly two years of dating.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Megan wrote: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Their engagement came just months after Megan finalised her divorce from Brian Austin Green in October 2021. The former couple have joint custody of their three children – Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

Brian confirmed their split in May 2020, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Days after Brian announced their split, Megan went public with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which they filmed back in 2019.