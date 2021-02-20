Megan Fox reveals Instagram post claiming she’s an anti-masker is fake

The fake post went viral on social media this week

Megan Fox has revealed an Instagram post claiming she’s an anti-masker is fake.

Earlier this week, a photoshopped Instagram post went viral on Twitter, after fans were led to believe it was shared by Megan.

The fake post said: “I noticed comments on social media questioning my decision to ‘not wear a mask’ in public. While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe.”

It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake. The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014. pic.twitter.com/XeuuFLDTnx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021

“We are okay… Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy,” the post added.

The actress has since denied sharing any statements on social media about mask-wearing.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, the 34-year-old wrote: “I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks.”

“Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done. The internet is so FUN.”

The news comes after Megan recently denied rumours she’s engaged to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring in NYC.

The couple have been dating since last summer, after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The actress is currently in the process of divorcing her husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green.

Their split was confirmed last May, before Megan officially filed for divorce in November.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old has requested joint legal and physical custody of their three sons – Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.