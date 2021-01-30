Megan Fox responds to rumours she’s ENGAGED to Machine Gun Kelly

The couple have been dating since last summer

Megan Fox has responded to rumours she’s engaged to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple sparked engagement rumours earlier this week, when the actress was papped wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger in NYC.

The 34-year-old has since responded to the rumours by sharing a photo of herself wearing a ring with “F*** You” written on it.

Posting a photo of the NSFW jewellery on her Instagram Story, Megan added an irritated side-eye emoji.

The couple have been dating since last summer, after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The actress is currently in the process of divorcing her husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green.

Their split was confirmed last May, before Megan officially filed for divorce in November.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old has requested joint legal and physical custody of their three sons – Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.