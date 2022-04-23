Megan Fox gushes over her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after snubbing him in viral video

Megan Fox has paid tribute to her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, after an awkward video of them went viral earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress wished the musician a happy 32nd birthday in a sweet post.

Sharing a photo of MGK giving her a piggyback, she wrote: “Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali)…”

“And as a baby you were both ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time’ and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you. *EST please make Colson a shirt that says cuddly and fussy 🙏🏼*.”

“The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are… How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…,” she continued.

“You are by far the most unique human I have ever met. And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday – I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see.”

“You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love,” she wrote, before adding: “Happy Birthday love of my life ❤️‍🩹.”

Megan’s sweet post comes just two weeks after cameras caught an awkward moment between the couple on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards.

In a clip shared by Footwear News on social media, Megan blatantly snubbed her beau as he tried to wrap his arms around her and kiss her.

The Transformers star looked less than impressed in the video, and MGK appeared to laugh off the embarrassing interaction with his soon-to-be bride.

The couple got engaged in January 2022 in Puerto Rico, and are set to wed this year.

