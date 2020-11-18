Megan Fox admits her heart ‘shattered immediately’ after meeting Machine Gun Kelly

The couple confirmed their romance in June

Megan Fox has admitted her heart “shattered immediately” after meeting Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple went public with their relationship back in June, just days after Megan’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their split.

Megan recalled the moment she first met Machine Gun Kelly, who’s real name is Colton Baker, admitting: “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit.”

“My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked,” she told Nylon magazine.

The 34-year-old described their whirlwind romance as a “once in a lifetime thing”, and compared loving the rapper to loving a “tsunami or a forest fire”.

“The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming,” she explained.

“And the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”