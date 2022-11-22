Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 4

Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix next month with ten brand new episodes.
Ten singletons will enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called ‘Wild Love’ – hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez.
Little do they know that Too Hot To Handle is back, and Lana is as watchful as ever…
Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?
The first five episodes of the new season will join Netflix on December 7, and the final five episodes will hit the streaming giant on December 14.
Meet the cast below:
Brittan
Age: 22
Hometown: Hawaii, USA
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @Brittan_Byrd
Born and raised in Hawaii, this blonde beauty is sun-kissed all year round and can’t wait for her stay at the retreat surrounded by gorgeous singles and sunshine!
A true daddy’s girl at heart, Brittan thinks she has men all figured out and can’t wait to strut into the retreat full of confidence knowing she will get exactly what she wants.
Lana knows better than to be fooled by Brittan’s angelic smile, right?
Creed
Age: 24
Hometown: Perth, Australia
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Instagram: @CreedMckinnon
Creed is anything but a typical bad boy.
He is used to walking into a party and having all eyes on him so during his stay at the retreat he will be expecting similar treatment.
He’s used to dating, DMing and ditching a plethora of girls without being held to account, so how will he survive living under Lana’s roof?
Dominique
Age: 23
Hometown: Colorado, USA
Occupation: Student
Instagram: @DominiqueAmaniii
This computer science student takes brains and beauty to a whole new level.
When she’s not reading tarot cards for friends and family, she’s manifesting her next love interest. Despite this, Lana is definitely not who she envisioned meeting in the not-too-distant future!
Dominique is always ready for new adventures, but without her gems and stones to aid her, how far can she push herself?
James
Age: 23
Hometown: Hawaii, USA
Occupation: Student and PT
Instagram: @James.Pendy1
Party-loving, funny and irresistibly charming basketball player, James takes full advantage of his single status as he parties it up in Hawaii.
Due to his athletic talent and dangerously hot looks, he certainly scores both on and off the basketball court.
James is used to playing by the rules when it comes tosport, but how will he adapt to the retreat’s regulations once Lana appears?
Jawahir
Age: 22
Hometown: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Occupation: Model and Actress
Instagram: @JawahirKhalifa
Jawahir can’t wait to take the retreat by storm—the retreat will be her catwalk, and she’s sure to wow her fellow cast.
Having only had one relationship, Jawahir isn’t used to having her advances curtailed by anyone! Can Lana teach Jawa to be open to love or will the bad boys be too tempting?
Kayla
Age: 22
Hometown: Los Angeles, USA
Occupation: Model
Instagram: @KaylaRichart
You know that best friend you have that everyone fancies? Your brother…your cousin…all your friends—chances are they’d definitely shoot their shot with Kayla too!
Beyond beautiful inside and out, she’s never short of attention and will have no issue treading on toes if she fancies someone.
Kayla will feel like a kid in a candy store when she enters the retreat, but Lana will be desperate to show her the error of her ways.
Nick
Age: 28
Hometown: Michigan, USA
Occupation: Artist
Instagram: @NickKici
From a small town in Michigan, this spiritual sensation always knew he was destined for more.
He’s travelled around the globe to the Philippines, Australia and Mexico to name a few—dating girls in every country he visits.
Having been in 10 (or more) relationships, Nick is no stranger to love and lust, but can Lana help this yogi find the deep connection his flings never provide?
Nigel
Age: 29
Hometown: New Jersey, USA
Occupation: Entrepreneur and Model
Instagram: @NigelEuro_
The ultimate smooth talker is sure to win over everyone with his charm, epic one-liners and magnetic aura.
Nigel’s lives by the motto “keep the fun rolling” and he’s sure to be the tonic the retreat needs when Lana sets the tone for retreat life.
With all play and no work, how will this businessman survive when a cone-shaped boss is in charge?
Seb
Age: 24
Hometown: Glasgow, UK
Occupation: Racing Driver
Instagram: @SebMelrose
Seb lives life in the fast lane and is used to giving girls the boot the morning after the night before.
His piercing blue eyes and butter wouldn’t melt babyface have helped him make it this far, but Lana is sure to see right through this!
As a yes man who never says no to anything in life or in the bedroom, Seb will struggle to stick to Lana’s rules. Can he find the right girl to help him along the way?
Sophie
Age: 22
Hometown: Brighton, UK
Occupation: Event Manager
Instagram: @SophieStonehouse
Stunning Sophie has had one long-term relationship that put her off committing to anyone else. Once she had a taste for the freedom that casual hook-ups bring, she hasn’t come up for air!
Sophie’s standards are as high as the Shard and she knows exactly what she wants! If someone isn’t up for the challenge, she’ll be onto the next. Will Lana be able to keep up?