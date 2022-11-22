Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 4

Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix next month with ten brand new episodes.

Ten singletons will enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called ‘Wild Love’ – hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez.

Little do they know that Too Hot To Handle is back, and Lana is as watchful as ever…

Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?

The first five episodes of the new season will join Netflix on December 7, and the final five episodes will hit the streaming giant on December 14.

Meet the cast below:

Brittan

Age: 22 Hometown: Hawaii, USA Occupation: Model Instagram: @Brittan_Byrd Born and raised in Hawaii, this blonde beauty is sun-kissed all year round and can’t wait for her stay at the retreat surrounded by gorgeous singles and sunshine! A true daddy’s girl at heart, Brittan thinks she has men all figured out and can’t wait to strut into the retreat full of confidence knowing she will get exactly what she wants. Lana knows better than to be fooled by Brittan’s angelic smile, right?

Creed

Age: 24 Hometown: Perth, Australia Occupation: Entrepreneur Instagram: @CreedMckinnon Creed is anything but a typical bad boy. He is used to walking into a party and having all eyes on him so during his stay at the retreat he will be expecting similar treatment. He’s used to dating, DMing and ditching a plethora of girls without being held to account, so how will he survive living under Lana’s roof?

Dominique

Age: 23 Hometown: Colorado, USA Occupation: Student Instagram: @DominiqueAmaniii This computer science student takes brains and beauty to a whole new level. When she’s not reading tarot cards for friends and family, she’s manifesting her next love interest. Despite this, Lana is definitely not who she envisioned meeting in the not-too-distant future! Dominique is always ready for new adventures, but without her gems and stones to aid her, how far can she push herself?

James

Age: 23 Hometown: Hawaii, USA Occupation: Student and PT Instagram: @James.Pendy1 Party-loving, funny and irresistibly charming basketball player, James takes full advantage of his single status as he parties it up in Hawaii. Due to his athletic talent and dangerously hot looks, he certainly scores both on and off the basketball court. James is used to playing by the rules when it comes tosport, but how will he adapt to the retreat’s regulations once Lana appears? Jawahir View this post on Instagram A post shared by Too Hot To Handle (@toohotnetflix) Age: 22 Hometown: Amsterdam, Netherlands Occupation: Model and Actress Instagram: @JawahirKhalifa Jawahir can’t wait to take the retreat by storm—the retreat will be her catwalk, and she’s sure to wow her fellow cast. Having only had one relationship, Jawahir isn’t used to having her advances curtailed by anyone! Can Lana teach Jawa to be open to love or will the bad boys be too tempting?

Kayla