Max Ehrich shares more details about his split from Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich has shared more details about his split from Demi Lovato.
The couple got engaged in July, four months after they met back in March – before news broke that they had called it quits last week.
On Saturday, Max took to his Instagram Stories to claim that he found out about the ending of his relationship “through a tabloid”.
The 29-year-old returned to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, to shed further light onto how he found out his engagement ended after just two months.
In a series of since-deleted posts, he wrote: “I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid.
“This is the God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job.
“I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job,” he explained.
“That being said, please end this narrative and focus on more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless.”
Breaking his silence about the split, Max shared on Saturday: “Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid.”
He added: “… While you’re in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless.”
After Max’s claims, a source told E! News that he was “lying”, and that he had known about the split prior to the media.
“Demi did tell him beforehand,” the insider shared, claiming Max is “just trying to stay relevant”.
“Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”
A source recently told the publication that Demi and Max were “arguing a lot” in recent weeks, and the singer soon realised “she didn’t know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions.”
“There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to.”
