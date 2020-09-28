The 29-year-old recently claimed he found out about the ending of his engagement 'through a tabloid'

Max Ehrich shares more details about his split from Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich has shared more details about his split from Demi Lovato.

The couple got engaged in July, four months after they met back in March – before news broke that they had called it quits last week.

On Saturday, Max took to his Instagram Stories to claim that he found out about the ending of his relationship “through a tabloid”.

The 29-year-old returned to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, to shed further light onto how he found out his engagement ended after just two months.

In a series of since-deleted posts, he wrote: “I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid.

“This is the God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job.