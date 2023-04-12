Mauricio Umansky breaks his silence after wife Kyle Richards was photographed without her wedding ring

Mauricio Umansky has broken his silence, after his wife Kyle Richards was photographed without her wedding ring.

The real estate broker, who has been married to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star since 1996, shut down speculation that their relationship is on the rocks.

Speaking on the latest episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s Two T’s In a Pod podcast, the 52-year-old insisted: “We’re not getting divorced. I mean, it’s so dumb.”

Mauricio said that he and Kyle will address the rumours on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

He explained: “That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.”

“So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is… It was addressed by the girls. They brought it up. They really brought it up to Kyle.”

Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters – Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Kyle is also mum to a daughter named Farrah from a previous relationship.