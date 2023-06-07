Matty Healy hints at split from Taylor Swift during latest concert

Matty Healy appeared to address his split from Taylor Swift during The 1975’s latest concert.

The 34-year-old alluded to their breakup after noticing supportive signs from fans in the crowd.

After pointing out a sign that said “you are loved,” Matty told the fan: “That’s very, very kind of you.”

“I’m sure that’s alluding to…,” the singer continued, before pausing.

“As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c**t relentlessly.”

“I’ve not been online, but what I have been with is my boys. And honestly, as much as I appreciate that,” he added, referring to the signs, “It’s so beautiful, and I thank you. But I don’t need it, because I’ve got them.”

Taylor and Matty were first linked last month, just weeks after her split from Joe Alwyn hit headlines.

But earlier this week, TMZ reported that they had called time on their romance.

A source has since told People: “She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.”

Another insider said: “They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun. There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

“Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won’t be able to see each other at all. They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life.”

Taylor and Matty never publicly confirmed their relationship; however, they had been spotted on numerous “dates” in recent weeks, and he even turned out to support her during her Eras tour.

According to DailyMail.com, the singer’s ex-boyfriend Joe was “distraught” over her romance with The 1975 frontman.

A source close to Joe previously told the outlet: “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”

Before they struck up an alleged romance, Taylor worked with Matty on her most recent album Midnights, which was released last October.

In January, the singer also delivered a surprise performance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London.

While the source denied any suggestion there was an “overlap” between Joe and Matty, the insider continued: “Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

It’s understood Taylor split from her ex Joe Alwyn in February, and the actor has since been linked to Scottish actress Emma Laird.

Meanwhile, Matty split from ­singer-songwriter FKA Twigs last June, after three years together.

In recent months, the 34-year-old has been linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d’Alessio, but it’s unknown if they ever made things official.