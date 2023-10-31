Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée breaks her silence on his death

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz has broken her silence on his death.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, sadly passed away after an apparent drowning at his LA home on October 28 aged 54.

TMZ previously reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

A spokesperson for the LA Fire Department later revealed that Matthew was already dead when found submerged in the hot tub by his assistant.

On October 29, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that an autopsy had been completed; however, the results are pending a toxicology report, which reportedly can take weeks to come through.

Taking to Instagram on October 30, Molly penned: “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented.”

“As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together,” Molly continued. “‘F**k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes.”

“Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

“But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known.”

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Molly continued: “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.”

“Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace.”

The news comes after Matthew’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer broke their silence on his untimely death.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the fivesome said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”