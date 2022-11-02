Matthew Perry reveals he was forced to give up a role in HUGE film after serious health scare

Matthew Perry has revealed he was forced to give up a role in Don’t Look Up after suffering a serious health scare.

The 2021 Netflix comedy film features a host of huge names – including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Cate Blanchett.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Friends star revealed: “I got CPR and the guy who saved my life broke eight ribs in the process.”

“May I ask why you were getting CPR?,” Stephen questioned after Matthew’s shock revelation.

The 53-year-old said: “They were doing a procedure because I had pain in my stomach and they gave me propofol… and my heart stopped for five minutes.”

“So you were legally dead for five minutes?,” the host asked.

“Well, no, I didn’t flatline, but my heart did stop for five minutes.”

“What is the difference between that and flatline?,” Stephen asked, to which Matthew responded: “I don’t know.”

The host said: “They didn’t want to tell you because there’s no difference between those two.”

Perry said he woke up in a different hospital 10 hours later, and revealed: “I had to give up the biggest movie I’d ever gotten. I had four scenes with Meryl Streep.”

Matthew opened up about his battle with addiction and alcoholism in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

He revealed that he started drinking heavily when he first joined the cast of Friends back in 1994.

When he was involved in a jet ski accident in 1997, he was prescribed the painkiller Vicodin and became reliant on it, despite his injuries healing.

The 53-year-old revealed he spent weeks in a hospital fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

Matthew previously told PEOPLE: “I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again.”

“I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people.”

In his memoir, the actor revealed he spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

He said that when he was first admitted to the hospital, “the doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

He told PEOPLE of his addiction: “I didn’t know how to stop. If the police came over to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’re going to take you to jail,’ I’d start packing. I couldn’t stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older.”

The 53-year-old has been to rehab 15 times and had 14 surgeries on his stomach so far.

Matthew said fans who read his book will “be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came”.

He continued: “I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anybody. And that’s a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re successful or not successful, the disease doesn’t care.”

“I’m an extremely grateful guy. I’m grateful to be alive, that’s for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything.”

“What I’m most surprised with is my resilience. The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness. Wanting to tell the story, even though it’s a little scary to tell all your secrets in a book, I didn’t leave anything out. Everything’s in there.”

Matthew added that his story is one “that’s filled with hope. Because here I am.”