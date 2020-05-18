Matthew Perry joins celebrity dating app Raya

Huge stars like Niall Horan and Channing Tatum have been spotted on the app before

Matthew Perry has joined celebrity dating app, Raya.

The 50-year-old is ready to start dating again after he split from his girlfriend and Hollywood talent agent Molly Hurwitz earlier this month.

According to an insider, the Friends star had apparently deleted his Raya dating profile while he and the 29-year-old were dating.

A source has told Us Weekly that Matthew is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again.”

Before dating Molly, Matthew had been single since he ended his six-year relationship with actress Lizzy Caplan in 2012.

Mattew is not the only A-lister to have used the celebrity dating app.

Channing Tatum has reportedly used the app after his split from Jenna Dewan after nine-years of marriage.

Niall Horan was also spotted on Raya after he parted ways with Hailee Steinfeld.

“When his profile started popping up on Raya, it became clear that he’s single and back on the dating scene,” a source close to the Slow Hands singer told Goss.ie.

Demi Lovato admitted in her documentary Simply Complicated that she created a dating profile after her split from her boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

