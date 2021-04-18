Matthew Morrison expecting his second child with wife Renee

Matthew Morrison has announced he is expecting his second child with his wife Renee.

The actor, best known for his role as Will Schuester in the hit show Glee, shared the exciting news via his Instagram Stories.

The 42-year-old wrote: “Baby loading…” as he sang to his pregnant wife’s baby bump.

In a post, he wrote: "After 3 miscarriages, a pandemic, and the loss of many loved ones…. Renee, Revel, and I are elated to be bringing a little joy into the world." "Patience, reflection, and introspection are a few of the many tools that we have learned this year. And we are excited to bring those tools into our parenting." "Can't wait to meet our little baby boy/girl? Who knows! We are waiting for the big day to greet the being that will change our family yet again!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓡𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓮 𝓜 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@reneemmorrison) The couple tied the knot in 2014, and welcomed their first child together in 2017 – a son named Revel James Makai.