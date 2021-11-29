Matthew McConaughey finally announces whether he’ll run for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey has announced he will not run for governor of Texas in 2022.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, the Hollywood actor explained that he had spent the past two years “listening and learning” as he considered a career in public office.

The 52-year-old said: “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It’s also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star also noted that he’s been studying both American and Texas politics.

He said: “What have I learned? A lot. That we have some problems we need to fix. That our politics needs new purpose. That we have divides that need healing. That we need more trust in our lives.”

"I've learned that freedom comes with responsibility, and that great leaders serve. Whether a politician, a CEO, star quarterback, a mother, father, husband, wife, brother, friend, mentor or teacher, we lead by serving each other. We lead through our service." "What is service? Service is taking on responsibility today, so we can have more freedom tomorrow. Service is making the better choice for you and for me." Instead of running for Texas governor, Matthew explained that he will continue to support entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that are "creating pathways for people to succeed, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity." He added: "That's the American dream. And politicians, the good ones can help us get to where we need to go, yeah. But let's be clear, they can't do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves."