Matt Damon reveals his daughter contracted COVID-19

Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter caught COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in the US.

The Hollywood star, who is currently isolating in Dalkey, Dublin with his wife and four other kids, revealed that she “got through it okay”.

Speaking on Dublin’s SPIN 103.8 show Fully Charged, Matt said his 21-year-old daughter Alexia is still in New York after battling the illness.

“Our oldest daughter is in college, obviously that’s been shut down. She’s in New York city and she had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine.

“So I shouldn’t say our whole family is together, of our four kids we’ve got the three younger ones and our oldest one, we’ll reunite with her at the end of the month.. But everybody’s OK. Obviously for Lucie’s (Matt’s wife) Mom and my Mom it’s scary for that generation.

“I think we’ve all got the message now, everybody’s doing the isolation and the social distancing and hand washing, everything we can to mitigate this.

“We’re going to go back to Los Angeles and she’s (Matt’s eldest daughter) going to come out so we’ll all be together and figure out what the heck we’re going to do.

“It’s such an odd limbo that we’re all in,” he explained.

The A-lister also spoke about the similarities between the current world crisis and his hit movie Contagion, where he starred alongside Kate Winslet.

“10 years ago we made a movie just by talking to experts about how this would happen, how would this go down,” he admitted.

