Matt Damon moved to tears by audience reaction at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Damon was moved to tears at the Cannes Film Festival, after he received a standing ovation for his new film Stillwater.

In a video posted on Twitter, the actor became teary eyed as audience members stood and clapped for five minutes after the film ended.

The film premiered at the iconic film festival on Thursday, July 8.

Matt Damon is brought to tears at the #Cannes2021 standing ovation for ‘Stillwater.’ pic.twitter.com/phpK2mOJT1 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) July 8, 2021

The 50-year-old plays Bill Baker in the film, a father who moves to France to clear his daughter’s name – after she’s falsely imprisoned for murdering her girlfriend.

Cannes is one of the first film festival’s to take place in-person since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Matt famously spent the first coronavirus lockdown living in Ireland, after production on his upcoming movie The Last Duel was shut down.

The Hollywood star has since gushed about his time living in Dalkey, and has already shared his plans to return.