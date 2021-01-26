Mary-Kate Olsen finalises divorce from ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy

The former actress married the banker back in 2015

Mary-Kate Olsen has finalised her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, nine months after their split.

The 34-year-old, who married the businessman in 2015, initially filed for divorce on April 17, 2020 – but proceedings were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Us Weekly, their divorce was officially finalised on January 25, when the case was disposed by the New York Supreme Court.

The news comes after the former couple finally reached a settlement agreement on January 13.

Details of their settlement are currently unknown, but in her original divorce filing, Mary-Kate asked the court to uphold the terms of the prenup she and Olivier signed.

Forbes previously ranked Mary-Kate and her twin Ashley as the 11th-richest women in the entertainment industry, with an estimated combined net worth of $100 million.

She also requested the continued use of their apartment in New York’s Gramercy neighborhood, an apartment on East 49th Street, and their home in The Hamptons.

Mary-Kate started dating Olivier, who is the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, back in 2012 – and they tied the knot three years later.