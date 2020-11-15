Marvel share update on Black Panther franchise – following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman

Marvel have revealed that they have no plans to digitally recreate Chadwick Boseman for future Black Panther films.

The beloved actor tragically died in August following a private battle with colon cancer, and was best known for his role as King T’Challa in the popular film.

Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso spoke with Argentinian outlet Clarin about how they planned on honouring the star and franchise.

“There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction,” she told the publication.

“We are taking time to see how we continue the story and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.

“Because Chadwick was not only a wonderful human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that what he did as the character elevated us as a company, and left his mark in history.

“I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, well, it was a long time,” she continued.

“But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honour the franchise.”