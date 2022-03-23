Mark Ruffalo and Kerry Washington voice support for Disney employees following walkout protests

Mark Ruffalo and Kerry Washington are among the Hollywood stars who have voiced their support for Disney employees following recent walkout protests.

Florida Republicans recently passed what opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which limits sexual orientation and gender identity education to young children in the state.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek and the company have been criticised for their lack of action and for not using Disney’s large influence to try to squash the bill.

What a day so far! Thank you all so much for the resounding support. It means the world to us. Lots still coming in, but a special shout out right now to Pixar for this amazing pic of solidarity.#DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #DisneyWalkout #WhereIsChapek pic.twitter.com/BzvjfVabPC — Disney Walkout (@DisneyWalkout) March 22, 2022

On Tuesday, Disney employees at various theme parks and studios staged a walkout in protest against the company’s response to the controversial legislation.

Mark and Kerry are among many celebrities who say they stand by Disney employees’ decision to not condone the actions of the global franchise.

Kerry tweeted: “For a long time, as an employee of ABC, I have been part of the Disney corporate ‘family.’ It’s a creative and professional community that I am often happy and proud to be a part of.”

“But sometimes family members disagree. This is one of those times.”

The 45-year-old continued: “I don’t condone the actions or inactions of Disney in this moment. I wholeheartedly support the LGBTQIA+ employees, and stand with them in this walk out today.”

“Please know that you matter. Your rights matter. Your voices matter. I encourage you all to help their voices ring louder today.”

Mark retweeted Kerry’s post, adding: “Standing proud and in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family! #SayGay #DisneyWalkout”

The Avengers star, 54, is in several Marvel Studios films, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Marvel took to their official Twitter account on March 15 to stand in support with the Disney staff walkout: “We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community.”

“Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”