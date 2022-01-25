Marilyn Manson denies claim he ‘essentially raped’ Evan Rachel Wood on music video set

Marilyn Manson has denied Evan Rachel Wood’s claim he “essentially raped” her on the set of his 2007 music video for Heart-Shaped Glasses.

The actress made the allegation in a new docu-film called Phoenix Rising, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

According to The Guardian, Evan claimed that during a previously discussed “simulated sex scene”, Marilyn started “penetrating” her “for real” once they started filming.

“I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences,” she alleged. “That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that.”

“I’m a professional actress, I’ve been doing this my whole life; I’ve never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day.”

“It was a really traumatising experience filming the video. I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back, to just soldier through.”

Evan said she felt “disgusting” and “shameful” after they wrapped filming, and claimed, “I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do.”

Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has since denied Evan’s claims through a statement released by his lawyer Howard King.

He said: “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the Heart-Shaped Glasses music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.”

“Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut.”

“The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups.”

“Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth,” the statement concluded.

The actress is among a number of women, including Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, who have accused Manson of sexual misconduct and abuse.

Last year, Evan accused her ex-fiancé of “grooming” her and “horrifically abusing her for years” in an Instagram post.

The former couple began dating back in 2007 when Evan was 19 and Marilyn was 37. The were briefly engaged in 2010, before breaking off their engagement less than a year later.

The musician has fiercely denied the allegations against him, and previously insisted his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual”.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.