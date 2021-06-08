Mariah Carey responds to claims she had ‘explosive’ row with Jay-Z

Mariah Carey has responded to claims she had an “explosive” row with Jay-Z – which led to her departure from his management company.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that the singer recently quit Roc Nation after they had an “explosive meeting” over the future of her career.

The 51-year-old has since set the record straight on Twitter.

Mariah shared a clip from their 1999 song ‘Heartbreaker’, and wrote: “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!!”

“To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****’!”

A source close to Mariah has also told PEOPLE: “The relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and JAY-Z are on great terms.”

“She’s now represented by Range where her former Roc Nation manager is a Managing Partner.”