Home LA Showbiz Mariah Carey releases cover of iconic Christmas song with Ariana Grande and...

Mariah Carey releases cover of iconic Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

The trio teamed up for Mariah's Christmas special on Apple TV+

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Mariah Carey has released a cover of her iconic Christmas song ‘Oh Santa!’ with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

The cover was recorded for Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+, which premiered today (December 4th).

Celebrating the release of her Christmas special, the 50-year-old dropped the music video for her collab with Ariana and Jennifer on YouTube.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the singer wrote: ✨ Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas ✨ is out now on @appletv.”

“I’m so excited to share this truly magical musical special with you and hope it brings you joy, laughter, and some much needed holiday cheer! [link in bio].”

“Aaaand… my new single Oh Santa! feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson is out now everywhere!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah’s Christmas special marks 25 years since her festive track ‘All I Want For Christmas’ was released.

The special also features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner and Jermaine Dupri.

The show’s official summary reads: “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey.”

“Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR