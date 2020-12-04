Mariah Carey releases cover of iconic Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

The trio teamed up for Mariah's Christmas special on Apple TV+

Mariah Carey releases cover of iconic Christmas song with Ariana Grande and...

Mariah Carey has released a cover of her iconic Christmas song ‘Oh Santa!’ with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

The cover was recorded for Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+, which premiered today (December 4th).

Celebrating the release of her Christmas special, the 50-year-old dropped the music video for her collab with Ariana and Jennifer on YouTube.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the singer wrote: ✨ Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas ✨ is out now on @appletv.”

“I’m so excited to share this truly magical musical special with you and hope it brings you joy, laughter, and some much needed holiday cheer! [link in bio].”

“Aaaand… my new single Oh Santa! feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson is out now everywhere!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah’s Christmas special marks 25 years since her festive track ‘All I Want For Christmas’ was released.

The special also features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner and Jermaine Dupri.

The show’s official summary reads: “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey.”

“Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”