Margot Robbie admits she ‘adores’ Love Island

Margot Robbie has admitted she “adores” Love Island.

The Australian actress, who celebrated her 31st birthday last month with a Love Island themed party, opened up about her love for the show on ITV’s Lorraine.

The Suicide Squad star said: “The current season, I haven’t really got into yet.”

“I’ve struggled to get into this season but it’s still early days, and with the lag time when you get the episodes in America, I’m a little behind. But I adore it, I adore the show.”

“Do you know who else really loves Love Island? Our [Suicide Squad] director James Gunn also a huge Love Island fan.”

“We would talk about it all the time. We probably spoke about Love Island more than we spoke about this film while we were on set. We had our drink bottles on set,” she added.

Margot also recently revealed who her favourite Islander of the season is, telling The Mirror: “I love Liberty. She is my favourite, for sure. It’s incredible how much you care about these people you have never met.”

Margot, who is married to Tom Ackerley, added: There is no way I was ever cool enough to be on [the show].”

“I don’t think people want to spend a summer watching a girl who sits around and drinks beer and eats chips every evening. I am glad I found love the conventional way!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.