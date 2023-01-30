Marc Anthony marries Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in star-studded ceremony

Marc Anthony married Miss Universe 2021 contestant Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony over the weekend.

The singer went public with the 23-year-old model last year, and he proposed to her just three months later.

The couple tied the knot in Miami on Saturday, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Carlos Slim and David Beckham served as Marc’s best men.

David’s wife Victoria Beckham, actress Salma Hayek, actor Lin Manuel Miranda, singer Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solís and Romeo Santos were also present for the couple’s special day.

Victoria posted a photo of Marc, 53, and Nadia to Instagram on Sunday and wrote: “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!!”

“We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira 💕💕💕💕💕”

Marc has already been married three times.

He was married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014, and to Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017.

He has six children: Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado; Chase, 26, whom he adopted with Rosado; Cristian, 21, with Dayanara Torres; Ryan, 18, with Torres; and 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with J-Lo.