Maralee Nichols shares sweet new snaps with her and Tristan Thompson’s son

Maralee Nichols has shared sweet new snaps with her and Tristan Thompson’s son.

The personal trainer gave birth to a baby boy named Theo on December 1st 2021, and a paternity test later confirmed that Tristan is the father.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the model shared a series of photo of her cradling her son while they wore matching bunny pyjamas.

She captioned the post: “Happy Easter 🤍”

Tristan first confirmed he fathered the baby in January, writing on his Instagram Story: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” He also addressed ex Khloe Kardashian — whom he was dating when Maralee said the child was conceived. The basketball player wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

But Maralee’s rep later claimed that “despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son… nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Tristan is also father to a 5-year-old son called Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan, a 3-year-old daughter named True, who he shares with Khloe.