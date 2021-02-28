Mandy Moore shares sweet new photo of her newborn son

The actress marked one week since she gave birth

Mandy Moore has shared a sweet new photo of her newborn son.

The This Is Us star and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced the birth of their first child earlier this week, who they’ve named August Harrison Goldsmith.

Marking one week since the birth, the actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet snap of her baby boy.

She wrote: “One week earthside. The best week ever”, adding the hashtag: “#thisisgus.”

The 36-year-old recently revealed the inspiration behind her baby’s name, explaining: “It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy.”

“It’s also Taylor’s birth month and we always loved the name… so it was settled very early on in our book.”

“Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt.”

“Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day,” she added.

