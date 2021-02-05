Man who robbed Kim Kardashian claims he ‘had no idea’ who she was

The 67-year-old was among thieves who robbed the reality star back in 2016

Man who robbed Kim Kardashian claims he ‘had no idea’ who she...

A 67-year-old man awaiting trial for the robbery of Kim Kardashian has claimed he had no idea who she was.

Yunice Abbas was one of 12 people arrested over the robbery, which took place during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

The reality star was held at gunpoint, after robbers broke into her luxury apartment and stole about €9million worth of jewellery – including her engagement ring.

Yunice has since penned a book about the heist, titled ‘I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian’, which was released this week.

Promoting his new book during an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, the 67-year-old said he had no idea how famous Kim was.

Yunice said a “friend” asked him if he wanted to be a part of heist, and was told the target was “the wife of an American rapper”.

He explained: “Me, I don’t really know any famous rappers. And what you don’t know, you don’t think other people know…”

“I went along to help to get a diamond, that’s all.”

“I would never have imagined that she was so famous,” he continued. “It’s true that we attacked her.”

During another interview with AFP this week, Yunice said he wanted to write the book to tell his side of the story.

“The jurors will have to decide, and in theory they’ll do it based only on what’s presented to them in court, but 50 stories have already been told about all this – I wanted to tell my truth, the one I’ve lived,” he said.

Speaking about the robbery, Yunice explained: “It went fast, maybe five, six, seven minutes, from entry to exit, because everything went smoothly.”

“Nobody interfered, the victim handed over the jewels without resistance.”