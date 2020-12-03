Mads Mikkelsen opens up about replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts in ‘sad circumstances’

The Danish actor will play Grindelwald in the next film

Mads Mikkelsen has opened up about replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts in “sad circumstances”.

Last month, Johnny told fans he was “asked to resign” from his role as Grindelwald – after losing his libel trial against The Sun.

The actor sued The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater” – based on allegations he abused his ex Amber Heard.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about taking over as Grindelwald in the film franchise, Mads admitted: “Job-wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice.”

“It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad.

“I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon.”

The Danish actor explained: “There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own.

“But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved.”

Months after Johnny’s high-profile trial took place over three weeks in July, a judge ruled against him last month.

Days later, Johnny told fans he would no longer appear in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor wrote: “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty.”

“I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

“Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Johnny added: “Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

“My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”