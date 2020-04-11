Madonna shares heartbreak as she loses three people to COVID-19 in 24 hours

Madonna has revealed that she is heartbroken, after losing her cousin and two friends to COVID-19.
The pop star shared the tragic news on social media, telling fans that all three passed away within the space of 24 hours.
The 61-year-old has been regularly uploading poetic “Quarantine Diaries” to her Instagram account.
During her 9th Quarantine Diary, she sits at a typewriter and reads aloud: “Quarantine diary, number nine. We can’t always have a good day.”
She then shared that she has been suffering from insomnia.
“I didn’t sleep last night, not one minute and today I am dysfunctional – have been dysfunctional.”
She added that she feels the need to “get out of” her body.
She continued: “The burning spear makes its way into the core of me and slithers down my leg, and I can concentrate on nothing except the idea of escape, and I wonder what form that will take.”
Madonna went on to reveal the upsetting news of losing three people in the past 24 hours.
After declaring that “today wasn’t a good day”, the icon changed the topic of conversation to her son, explaining that he’d been mocking her injury.
She said: “If my son says I have a broken hip one more time I might implode.”
It is unclear which son she is referring to – Rocco Ritchie, 19, or David Banda, 14.
Madonna continued: “If someone says you’re broken so many times a day, you do start to feel that way.”
A black and white effect then takes over the clip, while Madonna displays a sculpture of a figure crumpled up on top of a ball.
She said: “This is me right now, okay. This is how I feel every day.”
“This is how I sleep every night, this is how I take a bath, this is how I exercise,” she explained, “This is how I live right now, in case you were interested.”
Madonna ended the unusual video by saying: “Right now I’m just fuzzy headed and intolerant” before telling fans she was going to watch TV in the hopes of it improving her mood.