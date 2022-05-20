Madonna left ‘speechless’ after being blocked from going live on Instagram

Madonna has revealed she’s been banned from going live on Instagram.

In a video posted on her IG feed, the 63-year-old shared the moment she found out she had been blocked.

As she attempted to go live with members of her team, a message popped up that said: “Blocked from Sharing Live Video.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna then said: “We’re blocked from going live… what’s happening? I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life.”

A member of her team then read the app’s community guidelines, which partly stated, “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression.”

Madonna replied, “I’m speechless.”

On her Instagram Story, the Vogue singer recorded herself on a call with Sickick, whom she was supposed to go live with.

She told him Instagram was being “really mysterious” about why they blocked her, and said, “I don’t know why. They’re not giving me a reason.”

Madonna insisted she hadn’t posted “anything crazy” on the app in a while, but then suggested, “It may have been a delayed reaction to my NFTs from last week…”

The songstress recently released an NFT collection called ‘Mother of Creation,’ which depict a 3D version of Madonna fully nude, giving birth to butterflies, insects and trees.