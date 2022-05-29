Machine Gun Kelly reveals he pranked Pete Davidson into crashing a party at THIS celeb’s house

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed he pranked Pete Davidson into crashing a party at Sandra Bullock’s house.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the rapper explained how he pulled the epic prank on the SNL star.

The Emo Girl singer revealed he was invited to the actress’ house for Easter one year and he decided to bring Pete along without telling him where he was going.

MGK recalled that the comedian arrived to his house with “40’s”, which are 40-ounce bottles of alcohol, but it wasn’t the type of party he had presumed it would be.

The singer said: “We walked in and it was, like, Jen Aniston…And Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me, we look so stupid, like we have 40-ounces and we’re at Sandra Bullock’s.'”

MGK revealed Pete got one back earlier this year when he brought a plus one to the rapper’s birthday in April.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, continued: “It’s like my birthday last month and he texts me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m about to come to your party, can I bring a plus one?”

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course,’ and he pulls up and his plus one is Robert Pattison. And I was like, you brought Batman?”