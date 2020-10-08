Macaulay Culkin wears iconic Home Alone inspired face mask – as he urges fans to be safe

Macaulay Culkin wears iconic Home Alone inspired face mask – as he...

Macaulay Culkin has worn an iconic Home Alone inspired face mask, as he urged his fans to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor rose to fame at just ten years old when he starred in the 1990 classic Christmas film, and now 30 years on, his character Kevin McCallister is making a comeback in the best way.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 40-year-old shared a hilarious snap with an important message, as he posed in a face covering with his younger self’s face on it.

“Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self,” he wrote, “Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.”

Fans shared their delight at the creative mask, with one user commenting: “This is a quality life lesson in its best form.”

Another wrote: “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen 😂 I need one!”, while a third simply commented: “KEVINNNNN😍😍😍😍”

In the hit comedy film, 8-year-old Kevin is accidentally left home alone while his family leave for Christmas vacation.

While his family are away, the clever child hilariously tries to outwit two burglars as he tries to protect his home.

