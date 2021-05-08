Mac Miller’s family urge fans not to buy unauthorised biography

Mac Miller’s family have urged fans not to buy an unauthorised biography about the late rapper.

Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller, written by Paul Cantor, is set for release on January 18, 2022.

A statement shared by Mac’s team reads: “This book is not authorised or endorsed by Malcolm’s family and has been written by a writer with whom Malcolm did not have a relationship.”

“Furthermore, the writer had no meaningful access to those that were closest to Malcolm—friends, family, collaborators etc.”

“In fact, the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography, yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do disservice to Malcolm’s legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources.”

The statement continued: “While we can’t definitively speak to the intention, we cannot help but feel the timing of it being made available for pre-order is meant to capitalize on the interest in Donna-Claire Chesman’s recently announced The Book Of Mac with the expectation that people will confuse this book for Donna’s, which does have the support of the estate and includes extensive interviews with the people whom Malcolm held dear.”

“We have been consistently disappointed by the author and publisher’s decision to pursue this book given their full understanding of our discomfort with the circumstances under which it was authored, but utilising Malcolm’s birthdate as a marketing tool is exploitive and incredibly disappointing.”

“With that in mind we urge those that wish to support Malcolm and his legacy to abstain from purchasing this new book,” they added.

In response to their statement, Paul Cantor told Page Six: “I’m a journalist with nearly twenty years of experience, having been fair and honest in my reporting on the biggest celebrities to people in the smallest corners of everyday life…”

“My credibility is unimpeachable and I don’t take his family’s claims lightly. It’s unfortunate that they feel this way.”

“They were made aware of the book at its inception with the utmost best intentions, and they chose to not participate—which I respected.”

“This book was approached with love and care. And [Miller]’s friends and other people close to him, as well as numerous people in the music industry, did willingly speak to me.”

“I sat through countless hours of long interviews, many of them emotional and revealing.”

